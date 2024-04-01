Geri and Christian Horner celebrate WIN together over Easter weekend
Geri and Christian Horner celebrate WIN together over Easter weekend
Geri and Christian Horner were seen enjoying their Easter weekend together after a difficult month for the Red Bull team boss.
The couple were photographed at the Point to Point in Buckinghamshire where their horse, Lift Me Up, won a major race on Easter Sunday.
The couple have had a difficult time of late after Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague.
The accusations have been dismissed following an internal investigation, with Red Bull suspending the female employee who made the allegations.
Horner ‘fortunate’ to have Geri's support
The controversy has dominated talk in the paddock with influential figures such as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff calling for ‘transparency’ regarding the allegations.
Geri was seen in the paddock at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP in support of her husband, putting on a united front in the face of the world media.
Christian Horner has discussed the intrusion into his private life with the media, and has identified the importance of his wife’s support whilst the investigation was ongoing.
Ahead of the Bahrain GP, he said: "My wife has been phenomenally supportive throughout this, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough and we need to move forward and focus on what we are here for, which is to go Formula One racing.
“I am very fortunate I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife – but I am the only one that has been named in this. It is very trying and it is very challenging when there are children involved and there are families and parents involved. It is not pretty."
