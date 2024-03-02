Geri Horner makes SURPRISE Bahrain attendance

Geri Horner, the wife of embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, has reportedly made a surprise trip to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull chief was the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' toward a female employee last month, which ended on Wednesday.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing during that investigation, and admitted during the Bahrain Grand Prix that he was 'pleased' the process was over.

However, on Thursday, 'messages' allegedly belonging to Horner were sent anonymously to around 150 people up and down the F1 paddock, sparking F1 and FIA bosses to meet with Horner during FP3 on Friday.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that former Spice Girl Horner has travelled out to Bahrain for the rest of the grand prix weekend, and will be in the Red Bull garage for Saturday's race in what journalist Jonathan McEvoy claimed was an attempt to show solidarity with her husband.

Christian Horner was the subject of an internal investigation from his Red Bull team

Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner flew out to Bahrain yesterday, according to the Daily Mail

Horner may face new investigation

Following the leaking of the supposed messages, F1 bosses and the FIA were said to be 'discussing' the events of the past couple of weeks.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown called for the sport's governing body to get involved after the Red Bull Horner verdict was announced.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also condemned the investigation, calling it 'vague' and 'opaque'.

Horner vehemently denies the allegations, and released a statement specifically about the alleged messages:

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation," he said. "But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

