Geri Horner faces spiralling debt amid Christian Horner Red Bull sacking

Geri Halliwell-Horner is facing a financial blow just as her husband Christian Horner has been sacked from his role as Red Bull F1 team principal.

The 51-year-old had led the Milton Keynes-based outfit to 14 championships across his 20 years at the helm, but was dismissed with immediate effect on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

In his emotional farewell speech, Horner revealed that he would still be employed by Red Bull for the time being, but that operationally the baton had been handed over.

And just as the Brit is dealing with his own troubles in his work life, his wife Halliwell-Horner is thought to be facing her own.

The former Spice Girl's book company is in debt and recently filed documents show the firm, Falcon Queen Productions, is at a loss of over £1 million.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell-Horner have been married since 2015

Geri and Christian Horner face work troubles together

'Ginger Spice' set up Falcon Queen Productions in 2021 and in 2023, released her debut novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

In April this year she released the second title in the series, Rosie Frost: Ice On Fire, and headed on a public book tour across the US to promote the children's publication.

Despite the constant publicity for the latest edition in the Rosie Frost series, it has been revealed that Halliwell-Horner's firm reached a deficit of over £1m in 2024, compared to a loss of £276,000 during the previous financial year.

The couple appear to have no urgent financial worries however given Horner's place on the Red Bull payroll for now, and Halliwell-Horner also has another company under her name, Wonderful Productions, which did not report a loss for the financial year just gone.

