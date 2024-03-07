Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'
Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'
Red Bull have suspended the woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour'.
The claims were brought to the surface early last month and sparked an internal investigation by the team into Horner, who remained in his post throughout the ordeal.
The 50-year-old completely denies the allegations against him and was cleared of any wrongdoing before the Bahrain Grand Prix following the investigation by Red Bull.
Now, BBC Sport understands that Horner’s accuser has been suspended by the team, with the alleged reason given by Red Bull was that she had been dishonest.
Despite Red Bull dismissing the complaint put forward, documents containing supposed messages from Horner were leaked, with his rivals calling for an external investigation.
The 50-year-old would not be drawn on whether the messages were genuine when questioned in Bahrain.
As the matter continues to hang over the F1 world, there has been reported conflict within the team, with Max Verstappen’s father – Jos Verstappen – revealing that he had s falling out with Horner in Bahrain.
This has prompted rumours that Verstappen junior could leave the team and has been linked with a stunning move to Mercedes as they look to find Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.
The Dutchman is contracted to the team until 2028, but it has been reported that he has a clause in that deal allowing him to leave immediately if Helmut Marko departs Red Bull.
