Stats show SURPRISE F1 team dominate in crucial category

Red Bull may have been dominating Formula 1 in recent seasons, but they haven't always been the fastest in every regard...

Red Bull have won the last two constructors' titles, and six in all, while star driver Max Verstappen looks well on course for a fourth consecutive drivers' world championship.

The Dutchman leads 2024 drivers' standings on 110 points, with RBR teammate Sergio Perez his closest challenger on 85 following Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

That was yet another win for Verstappen, with Perez only denied the one-two after getting stuck behind a safety car on the way to salvaging Valtteri Bottas' stricken Sauber.

Verstappen's talent and Red Bull's engineering are constituent parts of their impressive recent triumphs, but sometimes the team have been at their fastest when standing still.

Red Bull pit-stops have been untouchable lately

Top of the Stops

That's because RBR are putting in some incredible pit-stop times in 2024.

McLaren were the benchmark setters last season, breaking the world record for the fastest pitstop in the history of the sport, but this season it's been all Red Bull.

Nine of the 10 fastest pit-stops have been set by the Milton Keynes-based team, and three of the fastest four this year where at the Chinese Grand Prix, where they did two double-stackers.

Verstappen's quickest stop was 1.9 seconds, with teammate Perez enjoying the next two with 2s and 2.05s respectively. All three happened in Shanghai.

McLaren set the world record in Qatar last October when they turned Lando Norris' car around in just 1.8 seconds. He ultimately finished third, behind winner Verstappen and runner-up and teammate Oscar Piastri.

