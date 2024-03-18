F1 Schedule: When is the next race and where it will be held?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place as Red Bull continues their dominance.

The 2024 F1 season is well underway, with Red Bull currently leading the pack after dominating the opening rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Max Verstappen sits comfortably atop the driver's championship standings, while Red Bull boasts a commanding lead in the constructors' championship with 87 points.

Ferrari trails behind with 49 points, followed by McLaren at a distant third with 28 points. Mercedes, still plagued by car woes, sit in fourth with 26 points. Can they close the gap in the next race, or will Red Bull extend their lead?

READ MORE: F1 Explained: A beginner's guide to all the key terms and definitions

When is the next F1 race?

With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to Melbourne, Australia, for the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

The race takes place on Sunday, March 24, at 3pm local time. This means an early start for those tuning in internationally, with the race translating to 4am in the UK, 5am CET, and 12am EDT, as well as 11pm CDT and 9pm PDT on Saturday, March 23.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9 Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7 Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21 Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5 Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19 Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26 Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9 Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30 British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7 Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28 Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1 Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15 Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23 Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related