Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed 'talks' with Ferrari sensation Ollie Bearman.

18-year-old Bearman made a huge impact on the paddock during his Ferrari debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he beat seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and claimed his first points in the sport.

His seventh-place finish was achieved having qualified in 11th, and he had the skill to fend off fellow Brits Lando Norris and Hamilton at the end of the race.

It has led to many suggesting that the 18-year-old should be given a full-time seat next season, with the driver market in chaos following Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari and 13 other drivers being out of contract at the end of 2024.

Ollie Bearman impressed in Saudi Arabia

Helmut Marko has been with Red Bull since 2005

Red Bull sniffing around Bearman

Now Marko, who has played a huge part in the careers of the likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, has suggested that Red Bull held talks with Bearman, before he had made his debut in F1.

It remains to be seen where Bearman will end up in his career, but Ferrari will be desperate to keep hold of him, despite the exciting driver line-up they already have planned from 2025 onwards.

"We actually had an informative conversation with him [Bearman], but he was already at the Ferrari Academy," Marko told oe24.

"It is unimaginable that we would train him for Ferrari.

"They bought Hamilton at a high price and signed a long-term contract with Leclerc. I would place the boy in a smaller team like Haas next year. A year of learning never hurt anyone, it also takes pressure off."

