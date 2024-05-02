Red Bull partner reveals HUGE F1 2026 entry details

One of Formula 1's most successful engine developers insist everything is 'going to plan' as they prepare to embark on a new partnership with one of the grid's top teams.

Honda has spent the past six seasons with Red Bull, winning two constructors' championships during that time as the team finally overhauled Mercedes.

However, the Japanese manufacturer will join forces with Aston Martin following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and is currently working on one key component ahead of the upcoming switch.

With its focus firmly placed on developing the electrical power in the new engine, Honda are happy with the progress being made, according to HRC president Koji Watanabe.

Max Verstappen has won three world titles with a Honda engine

Honda will soon be making the switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin

'Everything going to plan'

In an exclusive interview with motorsport.com, Watanabe provided an update on the team's ongoing objectives.

“So far everything is going according to plan," he explained.

"Of course, we cannot go into too much detail, but everything is in line with our own expectation.

"We are initially focusing on the electrical side of the engine, so our focus now is mainly on the electric engine parts and on the battery.

"This work is completely in line with our own objectives. In parallel, we are of course developing the internal combustion engine, but at this stage, it is not yet a V6. It is now a single cylinder.”

