Charles Leclerc has opened up about one of his racing plans outside of F1, admitting that he would 'love' to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ferrari in the future.

The Monegasque driver was present at the Circuit de la Sarthe over the weekend, supporting the Ferrari team on their way to victory.

Leclerc watched as the #51 car, driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi guided Ferrari to victory ahead of the formidable Toyota entry.

Given Leclerc's on-track struggles with Ferrari in F1, the 25-year-old would have enjoyed the Scuderia's success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Leclerc's Le Mans dreams

Speaking to Autosport reporters at the track, Leclerc said: "It feels absolutely amazing obviously especially having a Ferrari winning.

"It's an incredible return after so many years so a very special edition.

“Unlucky for the second Ferrari as we had a small impact I think on one radiator so that lost a lot of time."

Ferrari claimed pole position and victory in the Hypercar class at Le Mans

Leclerc was then asked whether he would like to race at Le Mans for Ferrari in the future.

"Why not? I would love to," he responded.

"It's an incredible event for sure one day in my life I would want to tick that box.

"I'm so happy. It's incredible to have a Ferrari win here."

