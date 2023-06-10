Ex-F1 principal brands Audi 'CLOWNS' as he rejects return to paddock

Joe Ellis

Saturday 10 June 2023 14:57

Mattia Binotto reportedly rejected the chance to lead Audi's F1 adventure before the German giants signed Andreas Seidl from McLaren.

According to Business F1 Magazine, the former Ferrari team principal was the number one target for Audi to spearhead their F1 entry, which starts in 2026.

The Italian even visited the company's headquarters to meet some influential people in the project and see the facilities for himself.

But after the visit, Binotto firmly rejected any offer Audi sent to him despite resigning from his role at Ferrari in 2022.

READ MORE: Audi takes major step towards F1 arrival as LEGENDARY former champion linked

Audi's prospective livery for their 2026 entry has already been teased

A bunch of 'clowns'

Business F1 Magazine was told by one source: "He [Binotto] has privately told friends that some of the people at Neuburg an der Donau are clowns."

Binotto went to Germany with an open mind and was prepared to hear what Audi had to say and show off but the visit to the factory confirmed to him that he did not want to take on the role.

The Italian has not worked in the F1 paddock this season after being replaced as team principal at Ferrari by Fred Vasseur.

Seidl's move to Audi, who he has worked with away from F1 previously, saw McLaren bring Andrea Stella into the team as their new team principal for 2023.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?