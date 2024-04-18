close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren driver opens F1 'school' with stars among SHOCK first students

McLaren driver opens F1 'school' with stars among SHOCK first students

McLaren driver opens F1 'school' with stars among SHOCK first students

McLaren driver opens F1 'school' with stars among SHOCK first students

Lando Norris has been teaching some celebrities the ways of racing, in a state-of-the-art sim racing set up.

The Brit has started the 2024 Formula 1 season in great fashion, claiming points in all four races, including a stunning podium at the Australian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Hamilton to open Wolff talks at Mercedes amid Ferrari F1 move uncertainty

Despite the amount of time F1 takes up in their lives, multiple drivers including Max Verstappen and Norris have often shown off their sim racing hobby to hoards of fans via YouTube.

Verstappen himself recently joked that F1 gets in the way of his gaming habits, with an unbothered response to the Australian GP while racing online with his team, Redline.

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

Lando Norris has started off 2024 in good fashion
Sim racing has become a popular hobby for drivers

Norris' lessons for Chelsea footballers

Now Norris, often accustomed to off-the-track antics with his plethora of celebrity friends, has taken time to teach some football stars skills in sim racing.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez, both recently missing through injury for the Blues, were given a lesson in the art of racing by 24-year-old Norris.

In a post on his Instagram page, Sanchez revealed that he was the better of the two footballers, also extending an invitation to Norris to visit Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.

The young Brit recently showed off his football skills on the pitch of the Parc des Princes, proclaiming himself as a 'certified baller'.

McLaren's official esports and gaming team posted on X that Norris' sim racing 'school' is open for business, inviting more guests to visit their state-of-the-art facilities.

READ MORE: Driver suggests Newey tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Australian Grand Prix
F1 star reveals how Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry influenced key decision
Latest F1 News

F1 star reveals how Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry influenced key decision

  • April 16, 2024 21:12
Norris reveals CRUCIAL save that kept him at McLaren
Latest F1 News

Norris reveals CRUCIAL save that kept him at McLaren

  • April 16, 2024 13:57

Latest News

F1 Social

McLaren driver opens F1 'school' with stars among SHOCK first students

  • 39 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion claims team may WRITE OFF Chinese GP sprint race

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Verstappen SLAMS key F1 Chinese Grand Prix decision

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Schumacher's personal collection to be sold in MEGA-MONEY auction

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Wolff 'p*****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x