Norris shows off football skills at home of Mbappe

McLaren driver Lando Norris has been spotted on the pitch of the Parc des Princes, showing off his football skills while wearing a Paris Saint Germain top.

Judging by the photos posted on McLaren's X page, Formula 1 fans shouldn't have to worry about a change of sport for the Brit anytime soon, with him clearly having lost control of the ball in a clumsy shot.

The team did however title him a 'Certified baller', which Norris will surely be thrilled by.

It's not the first time that Norris has been linked with a PSG player, having beaten Brazilian star Neymar to become the most-viewed celebrity streamer back in April.

Lando Norris is often up for a little joke around

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri share a good relationship

Norris' football stardom

Whether or not Norris' new PSG top is a Christmas present, one thing that's for sure is that it's not from his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who earlier this week gave Norris what the Brit described as the 'worst Christmas present I have ever received'.

Besides, Piastri is more of a cricket fan.

