Norris given 'worst Christmas present ever' by McLaren team-mate
F1 News
Norris given 'worst Christmas present ever' by McLaren team-mate
Lando Norris has rued the 'worst Christmas present ever', after being handed a pair of Oscar Piastri socks in a video on McLaren's YouTube channel.
Like many offices across the UK, F1 teams are winding down ahead of the Christmas period, with McLaren's Woking-based headquarters no different.
However, in a festive treat for their fans, McLaren released a 'wrap battle' video, with the Australian Piastri taking on Norris in the most important team-mate battle of the season.
One of Norris' presents included a pair of socks which he said will become his "race day specials", with his team-mate's face emblazoned on the design.
Norris being ungrateful
The Brit clearly wasn't impressed by the gift, however, saying it was 'the worst Christmas present I have ever received in my life'.
It's pretty common for people to be handed a pair of socks they really don't want or need on Christmas Day (usually by a distant aunt or uncle), but one would like to think that they handle it a little more gratefully than Norris managed.
"That is the worst Christmas present I've ever received!" 😆— McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 20, 2023
READ MORE: Nude Christmas gift sparks hilarious exchange between F1 drivers