Norris given 'worst Christmas present ever' by McLaren team-mate

F1 News

Lando Norris has rued the 'worst Christmas present ever', after being handed a pair of Oscar Piastri socks in a video on McLaren's YouTube channel.

Like many offices across the UK, F1 teams are winding down ahead of the Christmas period, with McLaren's Woking-based headquarters no different.

However, in a festive treat for their fans, McLaren released a 'wrap battle' video, with the Australian Piastri taking on Norris in the most important team-mate battle of the season.

One of Norris' presents included a pair of socks which he said will become his "race day specials", with his team-mate's face emblazoned on the design.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris share a good relationship at McLaren
Oscar Piastri is known for his jovial nature

Norris being ungrateful

The Brit clearly wasn't impressed by the gift, however, saying it was 'the worst Christmas present I have ever received in my life'.

It's pretty common for people to be handed a pair of socks they really don't want or need on Christmas Day (usually by a distant aunt or uncle), but one would like to think that they handle it a little more gratefully than Norris managed.

