F1 star Piastri sparks intense debate with latest social media post

Oscar Piastri has sparked an intense debate on social media after he asked fans what their go-to Christmas film was.

The McLaren driver has enjoyed a phenomenal first year in F1, finishing ninth in the championship and winning the Rookie of the Year award.

It’s no surprise that the Aussie has attracted a huge following on and off the track and he got his fans involved in a heated discussion with his latest social media post.

Oscar Piastri sparked an intense debate amongst fans over their go-to Christmas film

Piastri had a remarkable first season in F1 and has become a crowd favourite

His team also got in on the act and had a hilarious recommendation

Piastri sparks social media debate

In the post on X, Piastri reached out to his followers to ask: “What’s everyone’s go-to Christmas film this year?”

What’s everyone’s go-to Christmas film this year then? — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) December 20, 2023

It wasn’t long before fans came flooding in with their recommendations, with some naming instant festive classics.

“Love Actually ofc”, wrote one user.

“It’s always and forever going to be Home Alone”, said another.

“Elf. Always Elf”, a third wrote.

Several users gave the 22-year-old the recommendation of Die Hard, including his team’s esports and gaming branch, McLaren Shadow, who followed up the Bruce Willis suggestion with: “Don’t @ us.”

The official McLaren F1 X account also got involved and hilariously gave the answer of “Qatar 2023 Sprint Highlights”, referring to Piastri’s maiden win in the sport in the Sprint race at the Losail Circuit.

