F1 star Lando Norris beats Neymar to Twitch streaming title

Jay Winter

Thursday 6 April 2023 22:00

Formula 1 star Lando Norris is the most viewed celebrity streamer on Twitch, beating football icon Neymar to the coveted title.

According to a recent study by online gaming platform Solitaired, the 23-year-old is ranked third for followers amongst celebrity streamers only behind Neymar and fellow soccer star Sergio Aguero who have 2,13 million and 4,66 million followers respectively.

However, Norris has managed to rack up 22 million views across his 51 streamed games, outdoing the South American footballers, making the McLaren driver Twitch's most-viewed celebrity streamer.

For those unfamiliar with the platform, Twitch offers gamers the opportunity to stream themselves playing their favourite video games live, while viewers from all over the world can tune in and watch the action unfold in real time.

Lando Norris streaming on Twitch | @Quadrant

Norris' success on Twitch is perhaps not surprising given his reputation as an avid gamer. In fact, the young driver has even founded his own eSports and content creator team, Quadrant.

The boy from Bristol even jokingly describes himself as a "temporararayayrly full time streamer, drives in Formula 1 every now and then too."

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Solitaired said, "This level of interaction through each live stream is how popular Twitch streamers have managed to build up highly engaged audiences."

"So it's great to see such a wide range of celebrities from different backgrounds creating accounts to engage with their fans.

"It's interesting to note the range of celebrities, even just in the top ten most followed, from footballers, musicians to politicians; it's amazing to see how welcoming the Twitch community is to a diverse range of streamers."

