Norris sets ‘hearts racing’ as F1 star goes on celebrity date in a CHICKEN SHOP

Lando Norris now has something in common with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Louis Theroux, Paul Mescal and Jennifer Lawrence.

And while that common ground is not the winning of a high-profile entertainment award, it does promise to be entertaining in itself.

So, what is it? Well, the F1 superstar is set to appear in an episode of Chicken Shop Date, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, on her famous YouTube channel.

Lando Norris will appear in a Chicken Shop Date episode on Friday

Chicken Shop Lando

The channel, which boasts more than 2.5 million subscribers, contains a show called 'Chicken Shop Date', which is essentially a YouTube interview show created and hosted by Dimoldenberg.

The show features celebrity interviews that are framed as dates in a local chicken shop.

And now, as teased by Dimoldenberg on social media, Norris is next in the hot seat.

"On my list of crushes, this one is taking pole position," Dimoldenberg wrote in the caption. "My date with @landonorris is out Friday!"

In a seven-second clip, Dimoldenberg and Norris are seen sat opposite each other munching on chips with Friday by Riton and Nightcrawlers playing over the top.

"Omg omg omg ok ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM," wrote one fan.

"Actually OBSESSED the F1 girlies about to lose it over this one," said another.

