Mercedes tease Russell with hilarious Golden Globes comparison

Sam Cook

Tuesday 9 January 2024 22:57

Mercedes' social media team have brilliantly pointed out an uncanny resemblance between F1 driver George Russell and award-winning actor Cillian Murphy, while the latter claimed a Golden Globe in the 'best actor' category.

Russell was the subject of many memes over on Formula 1 Twitter (X) throughout the course of 2023, and his 2024 has seemingly started in the same fashion.

The Brit admitted last month that he was nervous for the shooting of the F1 2024 introduction due to the pressure of having to top his iconic pose from the title sequence last year.

George Russell has been the star of many memes over the past 12 months

George Russell has many superstar friends, but the Brit wouldn't have got an invitation to the Golden Globes

Now, one of his more photogenic poses from last season has been compared with man of the moment Murphy, whose performance in the hit Oppenheimer film won him a Golden Globe earlier this week.

Best Actor at the 2024 Golden Globes 👏😉 pic.twitter.com/i4B0Tlh5fa — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 8, 2024

Russell's acting prowess

With F1 still very much in its winter break, it's not the first time in recent weeks that Russell has been compared with a film star.

Just before Christmas, Mercedes' social media team released a brilliant video of somebody donning Russell's helmet recreating Hugh Grant's dance to Jump by the Pointer Sisters from the festive favourite Love Actually.

The 25-year-old has now been labelled the 'Best Actor at the 2024 Golden Globes' by his team – not a bad accolade!

