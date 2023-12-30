Mercedes poke fun at Russell with hilarious meme

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 30 December 2023 18:57

Mercedes have poked fun at their driver George Russell with a rendition of one of his now iconic F1 memes.

The 2023 season has given us several hilarious moments, with Russell playing quite the part in giving F1 fans brilliant content, including his opening titles pose before weekend sessions.

And his team took to social media to give Mercedes fans a throwback to one of his comical moments during the season.

READ MORE: F1 star told to REJECT Red Bull offer as rumours swirl

George Russell has produced several iconic memes across the 2023 season

Mercedes poked fun at their driver for a hilarious meme during a drivers' parade

The post on X received a mixed reception from fans

Mercedes bring back iconic meme

The meme in question refers to the drivers’ parade at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, where Russell sharping turns round to face the camera with a glaring stare.

Russell later revealed at the end of the season that he had actually intended to look at a certain corner of the track, but he was distracted by a fan in the stands and ended up missing the corner he wanted to inspect.

In a post on the official Mercedes X account, the team gave their rendition of the meme, with a team member dressed in Russell’s race suit and helmet walking away, before sharply turning to face the camera.

And it wasn’t long before fans shared their love for the iconic moment.

“LMAO admin [crying-laughing emoji]”, wrote one user.

“George is never leaving his helmet with you again”, said another.

However, not all fans saw the funny side of it.

“First couple were cute but this concept isn't funny enough to be milked so much... hopefully this is the last one”, wrote one fan.

READ MORE: F1 pundit explains why it’s ‘difficult to judge’ Albon’s 2023 success