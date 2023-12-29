F1 star told to REJECT Red Bull offer as rumours swirl

Matthew Hobkinson

Lando Norris has been told to turn down a move to Red Bull, should the opportunity arise, by former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert.

Norris has been recently linked with a possible move to Red Bull and at just 24 years of age, it is clear to see why the McLaren star is so in demand.

The Briton finished just one point behind fourth-placed Fernando Alonso in the drivers' championship as he went from strength to strength as the season progressed.

And for most drivers, the opportunity to drive for a team like Red Bull would be one that would be impossible to turn down.

Yet Johnny Herbert believes Norris (L) should think twice about replacing Sergio Perez (R) at Red Bull

Yet according to Herbert, Norris should perhaps think twice before leaving McLaren if an offer is made.

Norris told to turn Red Bull down

“I think if we do it just from a driver’s perspective, you’re always going to try and work out what’s going to benefit you,” Herbert told the Express.

“Now is the risk of him going to Red Bull worth it in the situation that he finds himself?

“McLaren [are] doing really, really well… McLaren love having him in the team. He delivers when the car is working properly… Is it worth the risk? Personally no, I don’t think it is worth the risk.

“He’s still young, he’s still going to get better, he’s still going to improve and at the moment, McLaren are on a very good trajectory to, you know, get themselves maybe in a stronger position for next year.

“We’re going to have to wait and see obviously, but I don’t see why he’d want to make his life that little bit more difficult when he actually is in a very good position that he’s got at the moment.”

