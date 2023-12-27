Brundle admits F1 star should consider big exit in pursuit of title

Cal Gaunt

Martin Brundle has said Lando Norris may feel the need to move away from McLaren if he doesn't see them challenging for titles soon.

Lando Norris has claimed that 2023 has been his best-ever season in Formula 1, despite McLaren facing major difficulties at the beginning of the year.

However, Norris will want to build on that next year and potentially mount a title challenge after McLaren's remarkable late-season turnaround.

Brundle: Norris could go

And now, during his Sky Sports F1 Q&A, Brundle was asked if he thinks Norris could look for an exit should they make a slow start to 2024, as they did in 2023.

"Whether you're the team boss or whether you're the drivers, you have to say, ‘I only have eyes for one team one driver pairing,’" he said.

"But it's a very small business, relatively speaking and your career whizzes past, you've got to keep your options open.

"Loyalty pays, especially these days in F1 teams, you can build something together but if he sees another year out without a victory, he'll have to, and in any event, he should be making sure he's in the best possible place to win a world championship."

