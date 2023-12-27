Piastri reveals 'bucket list' items in adrenaline admission

Chris Deeley

Oscar Piastri may have achieved one lifelong dream - racing a Formula 1 car - but he's still got plenty to aim for in his young life, having told formula1.com about some of the items on his bucket list.

The Australian made his F1 debut in 2023, having flown through the ranks of the junior series and landing on his feet at McLaren.

After a rookie season in which he claimed his maiden podium and won the sprint race in Qatar, Piastri sat down to run through some of the people he still wants to meet, and activities he'd still like to try his hand at.

The ardent NBA fan admitted that he'd love to meet the two men most commonly in the league's 'GOAT' argument, but picked Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the clutch.

Oscar Piastri won F1 Rookie of the Year honours in 2023

The Australian Piastri stood on the podium just a handful of races into his career

Piastri's F1 rivals Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc took in an NBA game in Paris

Norris: Going in a fighter jet would be cool

"I think meeting Michael Jordan or LeBron James would be very cool," he admitted. "I mean, I have met some very cool people this year already, which has been nice. But yeah, probably Michael Jordan. From racing, I’ve been lucky enough to meet quite a few cool people in motorsport as well, but Michael Jordan’s probably at the top of the list."

He continued: "I would love to see an NBA game, I haven’t been yet. I would say I’ve been to quite a lot of other sporting events: I’ve been to The Ashes in Australia, I’ve been to Australian rules football games, and other motorsport events of course.

"But an NBA game is probably the next one to tick off the list. Maybe an NFL game as well potentially, those two."

Asked if there was any kind of 'extreme' sport which had caught his eye, such as sky diving or bungee jumping, he admitted: "I know a lot of racing drivers are adrenaline junkies. For me, racing is enough adrenaline! I don’t have any wild aspirations.

"I would probably go sky diving before bungee jumping if I’m honest. But it’s not something I’m in a rush to do. I’ve actually had an offer to go – I don’t think it was a fighter jet – but going into a fighter jet would be quite cool just so see how it compares. As long as I don’t throw up..."

