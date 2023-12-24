McLaren chief credits turnaround to one 'outstanding' figure

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 24 December 2023 11:57

Reflecting on McLaren's 2023 Formula 1 season, CEO Zak Brown has credited team principal Andrea Stella with turning around the team's fortunes.

As the season unfolded, McLaren experienced a remarkable transformation, evolving from the back of the grid team to a position not too far behind Red Bull by the year's end.

Brown attributed much of this success to the leadership of Stella and his team, acknowledging his pivotal role in aiding the shift in form.

Brown highlighted Stella's exceptional job in fostering a positive culture and empowering individuals, describing him as a 'determined and inspirational leader'.

Zak Brown credits Andrea Stella with the upturn in form at McLaren

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has been described by Brown as 'inspirational'

Brown: Stella was key

“Going into 2023, our aim was to be a regular podium contender and finish no worse than fourth overall," Brown said.

"Although we managed to achieve that goal, the reality is we have been a blend of going from the ninth quickest team to arguably the second-fastest come the end of the year.

“A lot of credit for our upswing in performance must go to Andrea Stella’s team and their collective leadership in orchestrating such a phenomenal turnaround.

“Andrea has done an outstanding job, not only in the culture he has created at McLaren, but in the way he has empowered people. He’s a very determined and inspirational leader.”

READ MORE: McLaren chief reveals his plans for a revised sprint weekend format