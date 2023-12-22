McLaren chief reveals his plans for a revised sprint weekend format

Sam Cook

Friday 22 December 2023 13:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that pit stops should be made mandatory in sprint races, in order to make the events more exciting for the viewer.

Sprint races were initially implemented in the sport back in 2021 as a way of setting the grid for the main race.

Although they have since become a separate entity with qualifying for the main race taking place a day earlier during sprint weekends, the idea of a more competitive Friday and Saturday is much-liked.

However, the format has been called into question of late, with just one practice session during these events causing problems for many drivers over the course of 2023, and sprint races becoming almost like a practice session for those not challenging for points.

Sprint races provide more action for F1 fans, but questions have been put forward about the structure of the events

Oscar Piastri won the Qatar sprint race

David Croft isn't sure about where sprint weekends fit in

Sprint race format suggestions

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said earlier this year that he believes there should be a separate world championship for sprint races, to avoid fans becoming overwhelmed with racing action.

Now, Brown has revealed what he would do to try and improve the spectacle.

"In my opinion the sprint format needs to be revised and I think that one solution could be to make pit stops mandatory," he said in an interview granted to the Track Limits podcast.

"For example, if you had soft tyres that wear out quickly, teams and drivers would be forced to change them, thus making the race more exciting."

READ MORE: Verstappen questions F1 over POINTLESS sprint race weekends