Tyler Foster

Saturday 21 October 2023 23:59 - Updated: 23:59

McLaren’s Lando Norris has said that he believes Formula 1’s sprint weekend format better allows drivers to show off their talents in the car.

With just five rounds remaining, Norris and McLaren have their sights set on overtaking Aston Martin in the battle for fourth in the constructors’ championship. The gap between the two teams sits at just 11 points coming into the United States.

While their rivals have struggled, McLaren have once again continued their trend of competing at the front. After taking his maiden sprint win in Qatar, Piastri has not been able to continue his good Saturday form.

Norris will be aiming for a fourth consecutive podium this weekend

His team-mate Norris has led the team in Austin so far. The British driver qualified third on Friday, before managing fourth quickest in Saturday’s sprint shootout.

Norris’ talents fully on display

Since the halfway stage of the season, there have been three rounds that have included the sprint format. McLaren and specifically Piastri has enjoyed the two previous ones in Belgium and Qatar. The Australian rookie finished on the podium ahead of Norris on both occasions and even stood on the top step in Losail.

In Austin, Norris was able to get one in on his team-mate as he qualified ahead of Piastri in both ordinary and sprint qualifying.

Norris responded to his team-mate's impressive display in Qatar

Feeling confident about the team’s chances for the races, Norris specified that he has been enjoying the increased amount of sprint events.

“Yes, I'm satisfied," Norris said after the shootout. "I did a better lap today than yesterday, but it was still not enough to get a pole. I felt better in the car than yesterday, but I wasn't the fastest.

“I believe this format shows a driver's talent better than the typical race weekend.“

