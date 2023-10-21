F1 Sprint Shootout Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 times
Fernando Alonso was eliminated from Saturday's sprint shootout in SQ2 for the US Grand Prix on Saturday, continuing a nightmare weekend for the Spaniard.
George Russell just about made it through, but he awaits a stewards' investigation for impeding Charles Leclerc in the first session.
The sprint shootout gives Max Verstappen a chance to redeem himself after Friday's qualifying session for Sunday's feature race, qualifying just sixth after having his fastest time deleted for a track limits violation.
The Dutchman set the fastest time in the first two shootout sessions, but had a scary moment when his car did a full 360º spin on his second flying lap in SQ2 – just managing to rescue it.
F1 Sprint Shootout Results: US Grand Prix 2023
ELIMINATED IN SQ2
11. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpin]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]
ELIMINATED IN SQ1
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]
19. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
How do F1 sprint shootouts work?
The 30-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to the afternoon's short race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
