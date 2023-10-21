close global

F1 Sprint Shootout Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 times

Fernando Alonso was eliminated from Saturday's sprint shootout in SQ2 for the US Grand Prix on Saturday, continuing a nightmare weekend for the Spaniard.

George Russell just about made it through, but he awaits a stewards' investigation for impeding Charles Leclerc in the first session.

The sprint shootout gives Max Verstappen a chance to redeem himself after Friday's qualifying session for Sunday's feature race, qualifying just sixth after having his fastest time deleted for a track limits violation.

The Dutchman set the fastest time in the first two shootout sessions, but had a scary moment when his car did a full 360º spin on his second flying lap in SQ2 – just managing to rescue it.

F1 Sprint Shootout Results: US Grand Prix 2023

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

19. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

How do F1 sprint shootouts work?

The 30-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to the afternoon's short race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

