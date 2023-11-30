Norris makes HUGE claim over McLaren 2023 F1 season

Edward Hardy

Thursday 30 November 2023 11:57

Lando Norris has claimed that 2023 has been his best ever season in Formula 1 despite the serious challenges McLaren faced earlier in the year.

The Woking outfit initially endured a tough 60th anniversary, having started 2023 with a frustrating P17 and P20 in Bahrain, leaving them looking like a back marker team.

These challenges came as the team also went through a series of key personnel changes, losing Andreas Seidl and James Key to Sauber.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss makes bullish title prediction ahead of 2024

However, under their new team principal Andrea Stella, McLaren managed to turn things around with a series of upgrades in the middle of the season.

Lando Norris has enjoyed a fine end to the season for McLaren

Lando Norris delivered the team’s first podium finish of the season at the British Grand Prix before adding another P2 finish to the tally in Hungary.

McLaren’s success would continue with more top three finishes, including the team’s first back-to-back double podium success since 2010.

“I don’t know how we just forget about the first part, because since Austria it’s been definitely my best season in Formula 1,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“Just from a driving perspective but also results. Some great races, we’ve had a car which has finally been able to keep us at the front consistently.

"It changes the way you go about things, you know when you’re fighting against Max, you’re fighting against all these top drivers.

Oscar Piastri has joined Lando Norris in delivering some strong results for McLaren this season

“It’s a different race to when you’re in 15th and 16th and things like that. It’s been great, I’m really happy, I’m proud of our team that we’ve finally found those things which allowed us to take that big step.

“But we know as well, there’s a lot more things that we’ve got to do. If we keep working at it then hopefully next year we can get that next step.”

READ MORE: 4 F1 drivers who'll be delighted to see 2023 season end