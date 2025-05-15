Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has opened up in an incredibly honest interview about his childhood, revealing some hard truths about his journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Brit revealed his father was harsh on him during his early days in karting, mainly due to how much he was having to work in order to pay for Russell's racing career.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Russell suggested he may not be where he currently is in F1 had it not been for the way his father treated him, although he also admitted there were some tough times throughout his past.

Speaking candidly, the 27-year-old revealed: "My father was working every day from seven in the morning to nine at night to earn his money to take me racing at the weekend. As a kid you question, 'where’s dad?' Oh, he’s at work. 'Why’s he at work?'

"Then we go racing and he is quite stressed from his job, and if I was making silly mistakes, he’d be dead angry with me. In those eight years, there were happy times, but there are lots of sad memories from my parents fighting because of how hard my father was being on me, my mum was trying to hold it all together.

"It was, 'you’re not winning.' The expectation was to be on pole and win every race, at least always be on the podium. Even times when I did win, it wasn’t sunshine and glory on the way home. It was, 'but you could have done this better, done that better.'

"He has moulded me into the guy I am today, he would always want the glass full. He would see where I could have improved while never seeing the positives. I continue the mentality of looking at where I could have done better, while ensuring I see the positives. Otherwise, it can be a very slippery slope," the Mercedes star admitted.

Russell reveals financial ambitions after major family sacrifice

In the same interview, Russell revealed his intentions to pay his parents all of the money that they put into his racing career now that he is on a lucrative deal with Mercedes.

The British star has started the 2025 season off in stunning fashion, claiming four podiums in six races, and is likely to be offered a new contract soon, with his current deal running out at the end of 2025.

Russell sits fourth in the drivers' championship and, alongside 18-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli, the pair have established themselves as the main threat to McLaren's constructors' championship dominance with the Brit leading the team.

The 27-year-old revealed it hasn't always been easy for him with his parents, however, detailing his appreciation for it even more now that he is an uncle.

"I can now see it with my brother: his kids are starting go-karting and he is working his a*** off to give them the chance," he said. "Life isn’t simple, with the stress of work and the rest, and I will forever be grateful for what my dad did.

"I just accepted the way he dealt with me, I accepted that if I didn’t win, he wouldn’t be happy with me, and that the journey home would be a long one, and most likely end in tears."

