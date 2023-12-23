'What the f***' - Wolff baffled by Russell Love Actually antics
F1 News
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and driver George Russell have become the stars of a hilarious Love Actually-inspired social media video, of which Wolff is clearly not a fan.
Russell, often the king of memes over on X (Twitter), has once again gone viral, although we're not sure the dodgy dance moves from this particular video actually belong to him.
Recreating the iconic scene from the film in which Hugh Grant dances around his house to The Pointer Sisters' 1984 hit Jump, somebody dressed in Mercedes overalls and wearing Russell's helmet have done exactly the same around the team's Brackley-based office.
In among the action, Wolff is seen looking deeply unimpressed with his 'driver', before shaking his head at the end of the video and proclaiming: "What the f***!"
Russell's Christmas cracker
The video is rather aptly captioned 'George Actually' and has already gone down a treat among F1 fans.
George Actually 🕺 pic.twitter.com/6IK7GdUMGx— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 22, 2023
Like us, however, it's got many X users questioning who actually is behind the dance moves, with one Mercedes fan suggesting it could be Bono and another rather outrageously suggesting it could be Fred Vasseur.
No comment...
