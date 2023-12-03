Russell admits huge nerves over iconic F1 feature in 2024

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 December 2023 21:57

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that there will be huge pressure on his shoulders to produce a similarly iconic Formula 1 intro scene next year.

The Brit's pose in last season's edition provided plenty of memes throughout the campaign, with F1 Twitter editing the pose onto everything and anything.

While Russell revealed that particular pose was actually an accident, having hung his arms out to rest before being told to 'do it again' by the videographer, he's now revealed the pressure has been ratcheted up a notch ahead of the next shoot.

"The pressure going into that F1 video shoot next year is gonna be through the roof because I've no idea what I'm gonna do next year," he told Mercedes' YouTube channel.

"But I've got to top it somehow. I really don't know how."

George Russell was the subject of lots of memes throughout 2023

The Mercedes racer has revealed that it's going to be difficult to top his 2023 intro pose

Russell's dilemma

Later, Russell asked his followers for some help.

"If anyone's got inspiration for the F1 intro pose I would be very keen to see this because I'm going to be honest I'm feeling pretty nervous about that day next year," he said.

"I'm gonna do something special."

READ MORE: Russell uses rival F1 teams to attack sprint weekends