Russell explains HILARIOUS story behind his INFAMOUS F1 title sequence pose

Harry Smith

Monday 24 April 2023 08:50 - Updated: 09:13

George Russell has explained the story behind his now-infamous pose in the official Formula 1 opening sequences.

Fans of F1 will get accustomed to the opening sequences throughout a season with the clips played in advance of every session throughout the weekend.

This is unfortunate for Russell, whose pose for the 2023 opening sequences was immediately promoted to meme status after the titles were released at the start of the season.

Fans had plenty of fun cropping Russell, head down and arms outstretched, into a wild array of situations before posting their memes to social media.

The pose was so funny that even the official F1 and Mercedes social media channels have joined in on the photoshopping fun throughout the early rounds of the season.

Accidents make perfect

Russell has now had his say on the inspiration behind the pose, speaking in a recent interview on The Fast And The Curious podcast.

"Well, to give some context on these days, we would go to the studio doing all sorts of different poses. Look down, look up, cross your arms, hands on hips, look away from the camera then look into [the] camera.

"You know, doing all sorts of things."

The 25-year-old then explained how the pose came about as a matter of circumstance.

"After doing a couple of my poses. You know, the standard stuff, arms crossed, hands on hips, the videographer needed 30 seconds to reset.

"I was pretty tired, so I actually just put my hands on either side of the LED boards to sort of rest and just chill out. Just hung my head down, cos I was a bit tired, [it had] been a long day.

"And the guy was like 'Yeah, I like that, do that again'"

