New F1 Opening Titles are a work of art, literally

F1 News

The F1 opening titles for the 2023 Formula 1 season were launched ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix and GP fans were very, very excited.

They lived up to the billing with F1 Twitter praising the new opening credits sequence for this year, and one notable social media account taking their love for the titles to the next step.

Art But Make It Sports compares iconic sporting scenes to paintings and sculptures and has decided to give the new F1 opening credits the @ArtButSports treatment, reimagining George Russell as Isabella Stewart Gardner in Venice and placing Kevin Magnussen as Sad Young Man on a Train.

The results are amazingly accurate, but also extremely entertaining.

Check out the full Twitter thread here.

Watch the new F1 Opening Titles

Here is the new F1 Opening Titles sequence if you haven't watched it yet.

And even if you have, it's well worth a second viewing. And a third and a fourth.

