Mercedes make hilarious Russell gag in response to Wolff investigation

Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023 22:57

Mercedes' social media team took the opportunity to produce yet another George Russell meme in light of the supposed investigation into team principal Toto Wolff.

Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff have been the subject of a tumultuous week, with claims of a conflict of interest due to their differing job roles within Formula 1.

The FIA have now revealed in a statement that there isn't an ongoing investigation into the pair being privy to information not typically accessible.

Nevertheless, the week has been dramatic, with all nine of Mercedes' rivals releasing statements saying that it was not them who had complained to the FIA about the Wolffs, after Susie had said that the claims were 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic'.

George Russell's 2023 intro pose has provided plenty of memes throughout the season

Susie Wolff and husband Toto Wolff have been under intense pressure over the last few days

Mercedes poke fun at rivals

Mercedes themselves have released multiple statements around the incident, but were seemingly enjoying the all of the controversy last Wednesday as their rivals' reaction came in thick and fast.

They posted a picture on X of Russell appearing to be 'drinking the tea' as the drama unravelled around him, in another iconic meme featuring the British driver.

