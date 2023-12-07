Former F1 world champion believes Wolff has 'lost his marbles'

Sam Cook

Thursday 7 December 2023 20:57

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has said that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has 'lost his marbles' over the last couple of seasons, after seeing his team fall from grace.

Mercedes had won eight consecutive constructors' world championships between 2014-2021, before new regulations came in ahead of the 2022 season.

Since then, Red Bull have won 38 of the 44 F1 races, claiming back-to-back world championship doubles alongside star driver Max Verstappen.

In that time, Mercedes have won just once, when George Russell claimed victory at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix whilst seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is without victory since 2021.

Wolff recently described Mercedes' performance at the 2023 Brazilian GP as the 'worst in 13 years' for the team, whilst Hamilton has said that he is glad to be rid of the 2023 car.

McLaren closer to Red Bull than Mercedes

As Mercedes look ahead to 2024 where they will be hoping to bridge the gap to the dominant Red Bulls, Villeneuve has commented on the difficulties of going from being the best to struggling for victories.

“I think it was tough two years ago when they lost the championship,” he told Planet F1.

“Then he lost his marbles a little bit, the whole situation, because the team was not used to not winning.

“It was just cold water. Even a lot of the mechanics of the team, they were not used to it and not all of them could actually live with that.

“But he’s recovered really well. The team has been going in the right direction. Progress has been fair this year, although not as impressive as McLaren.

