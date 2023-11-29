Wolff reveals DRAMATIC changes to Mercedes car for 2024

Sam Cook

Wednesday 29 November 2023

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes' W15 will be a completely different car to the 2023 car which struggled so badly.

Despite claiming second in the constructors' championship, the Silver Arrows were not able to clinch a single victory during the season, as Red Bull stormed away with both world championships and 21 race victories.

Although the team only managed to finish third in 2022, a win at the Brazilian Grand Prix had given them hope that their car philosophy was one worth sticking with.

However, it soon became clear that wasn't the case, and the Brackley-based outfit started to follow more on Red Bull's design, an approach that has proven so dominant over the past few seasons.

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes will have to return to the drawing board with their car concept

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are contracted until the end of the 2025 season at least

Mercedes to catch Red Bull?

Now, Wolff believes that Mercedes 'have a chance' at being more competitive with Red Bull, but only if they rip up their current car design and completely start again.

"We are changing the concept," he told Motorsport.com

"We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow. I mean, literally, there's almost every component that's being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance.

"We could get it wrong also. So, between not gaining what we expect, catching up and making a big step and competing in the front, everything is possible.

"I have never in my life felt optimistic about anything. It may sound a bit miserable, but it's protected me about managing my expectations and just pushing harder. Because I think it's never good enough.

"That's why I sit here with a bittersweet feeling. We won P2 [in the constructors' championship], but we lost P1."

