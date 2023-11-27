Sam Cook

Monday 27 November 2023 08:27

Lewis Hamilton has said that he won't take too much satisfaction from his Mercedes team managing to claim second in the constructors' championship, after a disappointing 2023 season.

A ninth place finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, mixed with team-mate George Russell's podium, was enough for Mercedes to cling on to the title of 'best of the rest', after a season that was totally dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion has put in a number of brilliant performances throughout 2023 that have allowed him to finish third in the drivers' championship, but results have really taken a turn for the worse in the final few races.

After a miserable Brazilian GP, Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff said that it was Mercedes' 'worst performance in 13 years' and also said that the team didn't deserve to win a race in 2023.

Indeed, Hamilton is still without a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have suffered a Mercedes car full of inconsistencies in 2023

Both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season at least

Lewis Hamilton last claimed victory at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes looking to challenge Red Bull

Speaking after the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton was asked by media whether he would take any pride from the team's sealing of second spot.

"Not particularly," he replied.

"Not too much. It's not been a great year in general. The fact I survived it. Probably that's about it [what he can take from the season]"

A rather disconsolate Hamilton was then asked about whether he believes his Mercedes team, with whom he signed a new contract recently, could challenge for the 2024 title.

"At this moment, I don't really know," he admitted.

"For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds and they haven't developed their car since August is definitely a concern.

"We have learned a lot about the car and it's just down to the team now. They know what they need to do. Whether or not we will get there, we will see."

READ MORE: Verstappen sees off early challenge before sealing CRUSHING Abu Dhabi GP win