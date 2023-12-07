Who Framed The Wolffs? F1 teams clamour on UNPRECEDENTED day of drama

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 7 December 2023 08:27

All Formula 1 teams have now refuted claims that they lodged official complaints with the FIA regarding the alleged exchange of confidential information between Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and his wife Susie Wolff.

The FIA has initiated an investigation into the conduct of the Wolffs, with its compliance department examining the matter as announced on Tuesday evening.

Susie Wolff, in her role as managing director of the all-female series at F1's commercial rights holder Formula One Management (FOM), vehemently denied the allegations, deeming them 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic'.

Sources within the FIA, according to Sky Sports News, say that more than one F1 team principal expressed concern about the Wolffs' conduct. However, all non-involved teams, plus Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, have publicly denied this.

Susie Wolff has said she is 'deeply insulted' by the allegations of misconduct

F1 teams release joint statement

Mercedes immediately rejected the claims that appeared to place them at the heart of the FIA investigation - and now the other nine teams have had their say on the matter, releasing a coordinated, identically worded statements.

"We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 team principal and a member of FOM staff," the statement began.

"We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season."

Christian Horner denies filing a complaint about Toto and Susie Wolff with the FIA

Horner, appearing live on Sky Sports News, echoed similar sentiments.

"We have a big rivalry [with Mercedes] on track but we haven't raised any official complaint either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA," he said.

"In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has got most involved with F1 Academy since its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams, we'll be entering three cars in 2024. So we've been working closely with Susie, who's been doing a great job on F1 Academy.

"So I think we, like others, were quite surprised by the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn't instigated or required or set off by Red Bull. We've not raised any official complaint or made any requests to the FIA or to FOM.

"As far as the other teams, I can't talk on behalf of others. This is an FIA thing, they've taken this action, but as I say, certainly nothing to do with Red Bull."

What sparked the Wolff investigation?

On Tuesday evening, reports surfaced indicating that several Formula 1 team principals had allegedly raised concerns about the behaviour of the Toto and Susie Wolff, who are married.

It is suggested that these concerns stem from the couple's purported access to information that is not typically available to them, posing a potential conflict of interest.

The allegation centres around Toto Wolff having access to information from the Formula One Group through his wife. Conversely, Susie may have details from meetings through her husband.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is rumoured to have been approached about the Wolffs

A report in BusinessF1 magazine claimed that a comment made by Wolff in a recent team boss meeting seemed to be based on information that could only have originated from Formula One Management (FOM). This reportedly prompted his peers to file complaints.

While the complaints have not been made publicly, it is rumoured that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had been approached regarding a potential conflict of interest.

Susie assumed the role of managing director of the F1 Academy in March 2023, previously holding various positions at the Venturi Formula E team.

