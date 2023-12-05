FIA launch investigation into Wolff over partnership

Dan Davis

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie, appear to be at the centre of an FIA investigation over a potential conflict of interest.

Several complaints have been lodged by Formula 1 team principals over the couple. Wolff is the team principal of Mercedes while Susie is the managing director of the F1 Academy, a programme run by commercial rights holders.

It has been reported that concerns have arisen over the pair being privy to information not typically accessible - a possible conflict of interest.

The allegation is that Wolff could access information on the Formula One Group through his wife. In turn, Susie may hold details from meetings via her husband.

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel," a statement from the governing body read.

"The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."

Wolff allegations

A report in BusinessF1 magazine alleged a comment made by Wolff in a recent team boss meeting was based on information that could have only come from FOM. This seemingly spurred his peers to make complaints.

The complaints have not been made publicly, though FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is said to have been lobbied over a potential conflict of interest.

Susie was appointed managing director of the F1 Academy in March this year, having served most recently in several roles at the Venturi Formula E team.

Her current role sees her report directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

