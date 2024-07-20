close global

Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack

Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by a Formula 1 star in a bizarre attack.

The Mercedes team principal has had a difficult few years with the team, going from winning eight back-to-back constructors’ titles to falling behind his rivals.

Since introducing upgrades to the W15, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, taking two consecutive race victories.

George Russell capitalised on a crash at the Austrian GP to take the win, and Lewis Hamilton secured a spectacular victory at Silverstone.

George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton took a popular home win at Silverstone

George Russell goes ‘nuts’ in Hungary

Despite Mercedes’ recent upturn in performance, Russell delivered a session to forget during qualifying for the Hungarian GP, making a shock exit in Q1.

Ahead of the session however, he appeared in good spirits, joking with team principal Wolff whilst interviewing with Sky Sports F1.

Midway through the interview, Wolff was interrupted by his Mercedes driver, who was in a playful mood.

The Brit stood on the stairs of the Mercedes motorhome above Wolff where he spoke to the Sky Sports team.

Wolff looked up thinking it was a fan attacking him, when in fact it was Russell hurling peanuts at his boss.

The 52-year-old joined in on the fun, opening his mouth for the driver to throw more peanuts into.

