Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack
Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack
Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by a Formula 1 star in a bizarre attack.
The Mercedes team principal has had a difficult few years with the team, going from winning eight back-to-back constructors’ titles to falling behind his rivals.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises
READ MORE: Verstappen beaten AGAIN in nightmare session for Red Bull
Since introducing upgrades to the W15, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, taking two consecutive race victories.
George Russell capitalised on a crash at the Austrian GP to take the win, and Lewis Hamilton secured a spectacular victory at Silverstone.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
George Russell goes ‘nuts’ in Hungary
Despite Mercedes’ recent upturn in performance, Russell delivered a session to forget during qualifying for the Hungarian GP, making a shock exit in Q1.
Ahead of the session however, he appeared in good spirits, joking with team principal Wolff whilst interviewing with Sky Sports F1.
Midway through the interview, Wolff was interrupted by his Mercedes driver, who was in a playful mood.
The Brit stood on the stairs of the Mercedes motorhome above Wolff where he spoke to the Sky Sports team.
Wolff looked up thinking it was a fan attacking him, when in fact it was Russell hurling peanuts at his boss.
The 52-year-old joined in on the fun, opening his mouth for the driver to throw more peanuts into.
George Russell decided that Toto Wolff was in need of a rain of peanuts mid interview 🥜 pic.twitter.com/tGfeuGHWVX— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 20, 2024
READ MORE: Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull suffer NIGHTMARE as Horner reveals Perez crisis talks - GPFans F1 Recap
- 28 minutes ago
Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo in line for TEST shootout as Horner set to decide F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
- 3 hours ago
Marko delivers CRYPTIC response over vital Verstappen contract clause
- 3 hours ago
Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt
- Yesterday 19:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep