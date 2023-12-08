FIA confirm F1 review findings after controversial Wolff saga

Sam Cook

The FIA have confirmed in a statement that there is no ongoing investigation 'involving any individual', after a tumultuous week in which both Toto and Susie Wolff were accused of a conflict of interest.

It was initially thought that an investigation had been opened by Formula 1's governing body, with the pair allegedly being privy to information not typically accessible due to their job roles.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of F1 Academy, while her husband Toto is the team principal of Mercedes F1 team.

When the story first broke, Susie Wolff - who was the last female racing driver to take part in an F1 race weekend at the 2015 British Grand Prix - issued a strong statement, defending herself and blasting the allegations as 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic'.

All ten F1 teams then released a statement on the matter, with Mercedes' rivals quick to ensure that the world knew that it wasn't them who had made any complaints about the Wolffs.

Susie Wolff is now the managing director of F1 Academy

There has been conflict in recent times between the FIA and Formula One Management

Susie Wolff was the last female racing driver to take part in an F1 race weekend, at the 2015 British Grand Prix

FIA Wolff statement

Now, after Formula One Management had complained that they had been left completely in the dark on the whole situation, the FIA have said that there is no investigation active into the Wolffs.

“Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information,” they said in a statement.

“The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

“As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness.”

