F1 kept IN DARK by FIA over Wolff allegations claims explosive statement

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 6 December 2023 21:07 - Updated: 21:23

Formula One Management (FOM) has leapt to the defence of their F1 Academy managing director, Susie Wolff, after the FIA launched an investigation into her and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The Wolffs are being investigated over the potential sharing of confidential information between each other, which could amount to a conflict of interest, according to the FIA's statement.

There are unverified reports indicating that Wolff allegedly made a comment in a meeting of team principals, implying he possessed information that could have originated only from FOM. This situation is believed to have prompted team principals to lodge a complaint with the FIA.

However, all teams denied doing so in a joint statement on Wednesday evening, while Christian Horner himself also denied any involvement.

Susie Wolff has been defended by Formula One Management

Toto and Susie Wolff are under investigation about a potential conflict of interest by the FIA

F1 confident allegations are wrong

Now, FOM has slammed the FIA, as their public statement made on Tuesday evening had not been shared with them before being made public.

“We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance.

“We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

“We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance.”

Susie Wolff also released a statement denying the accusations, saying they were 'deeply insulting' and rooted in 'misogyny'.

