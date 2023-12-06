Horner HITS BACK at suggestions he blew the whistle on the Wolffs

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 6 December 2023 20:29

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has rejected claims that he submitted a complaint to the FIA regarding the purported sharing of confidential information between Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, and his wife Susie Wolff, who oversees the F1 Academy.

The FIA has initiated an investigation into the conduct of the Wolffs, with its compliance department examining the matter as announced on Tuesday evening.

Susie Wolff, in her role as the managing director of the all-female series at F1's commercial rights holder Formula One Management (FOM), vehemently denied the allegations, deeming them 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic'.

Christian Horner says he and Red Bull did not complain to the FIA about Toto and Susie Wolff

Horner asserts that his and Toto Wolff's rivalry is on-track only

Horner: It wasn't me

After reports that a number of team principals had lodged complaints about the Wolffs conduct with the FIA, Horner has rejected his involvement.

"We have a big rivalry [with Mercedes] on track but we haven't raised any official complaint either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA," he said.

"In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has got most involved with F1 Academy since its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams, we'll be entering three cars in 2024. So we've been working closely with Susie, who's been doing a great job on F1 Academy.

"So I think we, like others, were quite surprised by the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn't instigated or required or set off by Red Bull. We've not raised any official complaint or made any requests to the FIA or to FOM.

"As far as the other teams, I can't talk on behalf of others. This is an FIA thing, they've taken this action, but as I say, certainly nothing to do with Red Bull."

