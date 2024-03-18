F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments
F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments
Max Verstappen's unusual response to a question about his attendance at the Australian Grand Prix has had fans on X in a frenzy.
The three-time world champion's future at Red Bull has been called into some question of late, with the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner causing much media speculation.
READ MORE: Horner accuser 'ANGRY' over Red Bull investigation
The Red Bull star's father recently suggested that there was infighting within the ranks at Red Bull, while Verstappen gave his team an ultimatum during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when the future of stalwart Helmut Marko was up in the air.
Horner himself admitted before the start of this season that Verstappen is 'uncomfortable' with the media fame that his supreme performances have inevitably given him, and the Dutchman said that he doesn't keep up with Formula 1 news while away from the track.
One of Verstappen's hobbies off the track is gaming, and the 26-year-old has been involved in multiple online racing series over the past few months.
READ MORE: FIA announce big update on 'Horner Red Bull accuser complaint
Verstappen's gaming habits
Now, a video has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) of one of Verstappen's recent gaming streams, in which he was asked whether he was 'going to bother' travelling out to Australia for this weekend's grand prix.
Verstappen simply replied: "Maybe tomorrow."
F1 fans were responding to the hilarious clip in a variety of ways, with one user suggesting that Verstappen had turned into the 'new Kimi', with Kimi Raikkonen famously giving off the persona of someone who secretly hated F1.
Another user said that Verstappen is "a part time f1 driver, full time streamer," with the 26-year-old often using his downtime to stream his gaming habits on Twitch with Team Redline.
“are u going to australia?”— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) March 17, 2024
max: yeah maybe tomorrow 😐
that f1 hobby is getting in the way of his twitch streamer job truly pic.twitter.com/ICPA374aO0
READ MORE: Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments
- 8 minutes ago
Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over’
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen 'doesn't like' AWKWARD Red Bull Horner questions
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion issues DOUBT over Hamilton Ferrari move
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes make HUGE Hamilton admission as FIA announce update on Horner scandal
- 3 hours ago
Perez suggests CRUCIAL five-minute conversation will decide Red Bull fate
- Today 18:58