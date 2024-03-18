F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments

Max Verstappen's unusual response to a question about his attendance at the Australian Grand Prix has had fans on X in a frenzy.

The three-time world champion's future at Red Bull has been called into some question of late, with the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner causing much media speculation.

The Red Bull star's father recently suggested that there was infighting within the ranks at Red Bull, while Verstappen gave his team an ultimatum during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when the future of stalwart Helmut Marko was up in the air.

Horner himself admitted before the start of this season that Verstappen is 'uncomfortable' with the media fame that his supreme performances have inevitably given him, and the Dutchman said that he doesn't keep up with Formula 1 news while away from the track.

One of Verstappen's hobbies off the track is gaming, and the 26-year-old has been involved in multiple online racing series over the past few months.

Verstappen's gaming habits

Now, a video has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) of one of Verstappen's recent gaming streams, in which he was asked whether he was 'going to bother' travelling out to Australia for this weekend's grand prix.

Verstappen simply replied: "Maybe tomorrow."

F1 fans were responding to the hilarious clip in a variety of ways, with one user suggesting that Verstappen had turned into the 'new Kimi', with Kimi Raikkonen famously giving off the persona of someone who secretly hated F1.

Another user said that Verstappen is "a part time f1 driver, full time streamer," with the 26-year-old often using his downtime to stream his gaming habits on Twitch with Team Redline.

