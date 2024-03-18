Horner accuser 'ANGRY' over Red Bull investigation

The female Red Bull employee at the centre of the Christian Horner investigations has reportedly been left angered by the way the situation has been handled.

While the team have continued where they left off from last season’s dominance on the track, with one-two finishes in the opening two races, they have been in complete crisis off of it with the investigations surrounding Horner that have been rumbling on since before pre-season testing.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce MAJOR update in Ford partnership after Horner chaos

The team principal was the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH after the female colleague accused Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, which he still completely denies.

Horner remained in his post during the investigation and the 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing after Red Bull concluded their findings.

The Christian Horner saga continues to hang over Red Bull

Max Verstappen has continued his winning ways on track

Horner accuser angered by Red Bull investigation

But despite the investigation meeting its end, the matter has shown no signs of slowing down heading into the Australian Grand Prix, after Horner’s accuser was suspended by the team on full pay.

The female employee has since filed an appeal to Red Bull over the decision and recently launched an official complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA, through their ethics committee.

The report also shows that there have been two other complaints filed to the FIA about the ordeal dating as far back as early February.

It has now been reported by The Sun that Horner’s accuser is ‘angry and upset’ as she allegedly has not seen the full extent of the report which cleared Horner.

A source of the Sun is claimed to have said: 'She has not been allowed to see the whole of the report which cleared Horner and has no clarity as to why the inquiry reached its decision. A timetable for her appeal process is being drawn up.'

It is also reported by the Sun that Horner’s spokesman has said that he had not seen the complete dossier either.

While it seems to have not affected Red Bull on the track, the situation has led to huge friction between key personnel, with defending champion Max Verstappen suggesting that he could leave the team if the matter is not adequately resolved.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner and Marko ‘can give you rewards’ claims F1 prodigy

Related