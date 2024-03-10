Verstappen reveals his Red Bull future influenced by CRUCIAL Horner outcome
Max Verstappen has shared that his Red Bull Formula 1 future may depend on what happens with current team principal Christian Horner.
The two have spent nine seasons together at the Milton Keynes outfit, amassing three world championships and two constructors’ titles together.
The ongoing saga has seen rumours that senior advisor Helmut Marko could depart the team, as well as that Verstappen could be tempted by a move to Mercedes for 2025.
But while everything is unsettled off the track, they have continued to dominate on it, with Verstappen looking set to run away with his fourth consecutive title.
Horner important to Verstappen
When asked by Sky Germany on whether Horner staying influenced him remaining at Red Bull, Verstappen admitted so before giving bigger backing to Helmut Marko.
“Yes, but the most important thing is that right now Helmut stays," he said.
“[If Marko goes] Then we might have a huge problem in the team. I always said that this is something we work on together and that will always be the case and everyone at Red Bull knows that. It was the same when Dietrich [Mateschitz] was still here and this needs to continue.
Verstappen has made it clear that the current management structure of the team is behind their success and one of the factors that influences his future.
If any of those components (Marko, Horner or Adrian Newey) drop away from the team, it could force Verstappen to contemplate his Formula 1 future.
