close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

Christian Horner has warned that ‘challenging’ times lie ahead for his Red Bull team.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez combined to secure an emphatic 1-2 in the Sakhir desert, going almost completely unchallenged throughout the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Geri Horner travel plans for Saudi Arabian GP confirmed

Adrian Newey’s aggressive winter developments have helped them to retain a significant advantage over their rivals – one that will take a while to close down and another victory is expected as F1 rolls into Saudi Arabia this weekend.

It seems that Ferrari are closest to challenging them in the short-term, but they have to find more race pace if they are to sustain any attack on Red Bull supremacy.

The Red Bull RB20 holds a sizeable advantage
Max Verstappen has won eight F1 races in a row

Horner: This season will be a lot more challenging

Speaking about the team’s progress and prospective hopes he shared a reserved view on what lies ahead for them.

“it’s a long season, many different venues, different challenges, different conditions,” he said. “And what we saw in the testing is that things are closer.

Christian Horner is the CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing

“I have the feeling the field is going to concertina this year. So, I don’t think you can take anything for granted [after] one race on a specific surface, specific conditions.

“And I have a feeling that this season will be a lot more challenging on-track than last season.”

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix should see the field close in on Red Bull, with the high degradation surface of Bahrain no longer set to plague the reigning champions' rivals.

It likely won’t be enough to prevent Max Verstappen from winning his ninth race in a row, but it could be enough to disrupt his charge towards pole position.

READ MORE: Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN

Related

Ferrari Max Verstappen Christian Horner Sergio Perez Bahrain Grand Prix Adrian Newey
Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'
Latest F1 News

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce RECORD $200m deal amid Horner chaos
F1 Off the Track

Red Bull announce RECORD $200m deal amid Horner chaos

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Verstappen BEATEN in FP2

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

  • 10 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen PICKS SIDE as Hamilton drives F1 car in midair

  • 3 hours ago
Stefano Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali life and career: How Ferrari fuelled his rise to F1 chief

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Sky Sports make MAJOR error on F1 caption

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x