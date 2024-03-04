Perez a RAGING Bull after mid-race blunder

Sergio Perez was angry with Red Bull after his engineer’s voice was coming over the radio incredibly quietly during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mexican secured his first second place finish since last year’s Italian Grand Prix in Bahrain, after fighting his way from fourth to second during the race.

In doing so, he contributed to a second consecutive season-opening one-two finish for Red Bull, who already look almost uncatchable at the front of the F1 pack.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, Perez will be hoping that he can continue to back team-mate Max Verstappen up every week and maybe even take the odd race victory for himself.

Perez fumes over tech issues in Bahrain

He is aware that the onus is on himself to prove his value to the Red Bull family across the next 23 races of the season if he wants to remain with them.

But it wasn’t all bells and whistles for Perez, who had to deal with technical issues on his way to a podium under the desert’s night sky.

During the race's live broadcast, ‘Checo’ could be heard asking his engineer – Hugh Bird, to shout in order to help him understand him better.

"You are super quiet mate, speak louder," Perez said.

"Shout! You need to shout!"

