EXCLUSIVE - Horner and Marko ‘can give you rewards’ claims F1 prodigy

Red Bull Racing’s record of achievement from their junior driver programme speaks for itself with Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and many more having the Red Bull Junior Team to thank for their racing success.

One of their latest additions is 19-year-old German-Danish racer Ollie Goethe, who Helmut Marko recruited to the ranks after a breakout season in Formula 3 last year.

Goethe dominated the 2022 Euroformula championship, even making an F3 debut in two cameo rounds, before moving to the series full-time in 2023, where the Red Bull road began to reveal itself.

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Goethe explains how the opportunity to race in Christian Horner’s team’s colours arose.

"After the Euroformula season with a couple of races in F3, we were talking about different academies, just with my dad, my coach, and my management.

"In the end, I didn't join any academy [for 2023], but we got the opportunity to join Red Bull at the end of this season, so we took that.

"They're the top team in F1 at the moment. They also bring many drivers into F1.

"So, the goal now is to perform, and I know they can give me an opportunity back."

'No nonsense' Horner and Marko partnership

Chistian Horner and Helmut Marko

Meeting Christian Horner and Dr. Helmut Marko was a pivotal moment for Goethe. He describes them as direct and no-nonsense individuals, a trait he respects and appreciates.

"I met Christian and Dr. Marko before officially joining the program. They're very direct people. They don't mess about, but this is really good," Goethe notes, highlighting the clear and straightforward communication within the team.

"I would say they're similar to how you would expect. Yes, they can be harsh, but they're very nice people at the same time. And if you perform, then they can give you rewards."

Goethe moves from Trident to Campos for the 2024 season alongside Juan Pablo Montoya’s son Sebastián Montoya and Spaniard Mari Boya.

FIA Formula 3 kicked off alongside the opening Formula 1 race in Bahrain on March 1st and 2nd, where Goethe took an impressive maiden podium on his debut in 2023.

