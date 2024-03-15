Christian Horner Red Bull investigation result ‘APPEALED’

A Red Bull employee who was suspended as part of an investigation into team principal Christian Horner's conduct has launched an appeal against the result of the internal investigation, it has been reported.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he has vehemently denied throughout.

However, supposed messages that were allegedly sent by Horner were anonymously leaked during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, causing rival team bosses to call for transparency, while Horner held meetings with FIA and Formula 1 bosses.

It was then revealed that the female employee who made the allegations against Horner had been suspended from the Red Bull brand, on full pay.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Several Red Bull figures' futures are in doubt

Suspended Red Bull employee launches appeal

Now, The Times are reporting that the suspended employee is launching an appeal, with new legal representation reported to be on her side.

The saga has caused much media furore and speculation around the world champions, with several key figures' futures up in the air, including Horner's.

Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and even Max Verstappen have been the subject of swirling rumours as the 'turbulence' - as Marko himself called it - has ripped through the F1 paddock.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for a complete resolution to the issue, with the Australian GP weekend starting at the end of March as the Milton Keynes-based team look to defend both of their championship crowns.

