Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga
Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has broken his silence, siding with the suspended female employee amid the chaos at Red Bull.
The off-track drama continues to overshadow Red Bull's on-track dominance. Christian Horner was recently cleared of misconduct allegations after an internal investigation within the team. However, the saga has taken a new turn, with Jos Verstappen publicly siding with the female employee who accused Horner.
The controversy began with allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' against him in early February 2024. While the investigation ultimately cleared Horner of all wrongdoing, it did lead to the suspension of the woman who filed the complaint, with officials claiming she had been 'dishonest'.
However, this development made the F1 world question the fairness of the investigation, with Verstappen Sr. giving the employee his backing.
Jos Verstappen throws support behind the suspended woman
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Verstappen explicitly stated his support for the suspended employee, saying, "I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens."
When he was asked again about her future, he replied, "Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see. But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens. I'm not fully up to speed with what is happening with her."
Horner said in a press conference ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that it is time to 'draw a line' under the matter. However, Verstappen believes it's too late to simply brush it aside.
"I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems. But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy."
