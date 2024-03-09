close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has broken his silence, siding with the suspended female employee amid the chaos at Red Bull.

The off-track drama continues to overshadow Red Bull's on-track dominance. Christian Horner was recently cleared of misconduct allegations after an internal investigation within the team. However, the saga has taken a new turn, with Jos Verstappen publicly siding with the female employee who accused Horner.

READ MORE: Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting

The controversy began with allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' against him in early February 2024. While the investigation ultimately cleared Horner of all wrongdoing, it did lead to the suspension of the woman who filed the complaint, with officials claiming she had been 'dishonest'.

However, this development made the F1 world question the fairness of the investigation, with Verstappen Sr. giving the employee his backing.

READ MORE: Horner and Jos Verstappen relationship 'badly damaged' BEFORE Red Bull allegations

Christian Horner has been the centre of attention at Red Bull
Jos Verstappen hugs his son Max Verstappen

Jos Verstappen throws support behind the suspended woman

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Verstappen explicitly stated his support for the suspended employee, saying, "I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens."

When he was asked again about her future, he replied, "Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see. But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens. I'm not fully up to speed with what is happening with her."

Horner said in a press conference ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that it is time to 'draw a line' under the matter. However, Verstappen believes it's too late to simply brush it aside.

"I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems. But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy."

READ MORE: Marko makes 'interesting' claim on Newey and Verstappen exit rumours

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner F1 Jos Verstappen Marko
Verstappen reveals fears on shock Marko Red Bull exit
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen reveals fears on shock Marko Red Bull exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch on TV
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch on TV

  • Today 12:30

Latest News

Oliver Bearman

Who is Oliver Bearman? The British F1 wonderkid set for record-breaking Ferrari debut

  • 18 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Grid Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting positions with all penalties applied

  • 51 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen reveals fears on shock Marko Red Bull exit

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari

Bearman Ferrari F1 debut sees him join British legends

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x