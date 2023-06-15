Norris blows off steam with SUPERSTAR DJ in New York ahead of Canadian GP

Harry Smith

Thursday 15 June 2023 15:57

Lando Norris has been enjoying a trip to New York during the break prior to the Canadian Grand Prix, going on a sightseeing expedition with global DJ superstar Martin Garrix.

The British driver has endured a frustrating start to the 2023 season and heads to Canada with 12 points to his name after seven rounds of the season.

McLaren's performance has been disappointing this year, but both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have maximised their returns.

The Woking-based team currently occupy P6 in the constructor standings but are 23 points behind Alpine in P5.

Norris' New York trip

Norris spent his time ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in the United States with superstar DJ Martin Garrix.

The Dutch DJ is a known friend of Max Verstappen, but it was Norris who he spent his week with ahead of two upcoming shows in Ibiza.

Martin Garrix is a mutual friend of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

Both men posted about the weekend to their Instagram pages with Garrix captioning his post "NEW YOOOORK WE’RE HERE!!! @landonorris."

Norris tried his hand at a bit of Dutch with his caption, writing: "Broeders in NYC 🗽 @martingarrix."

